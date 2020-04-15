LUSH Valley Food Action Society hosts online forums

The forums place food security, local resilience and healthy eating in the spotlight.

Are you concerned about the quality, safety and handling of food being shipped from all over?

If you want to connect more to regional food resources, ensure everyone can access healthy food, learn new healthy eating tips or food prep skills, join a new conversation with LUSH Valley Food Action Society.

A Healthy Living Experts Forum places food security, local resilience and healthy eating in the spotlight with two episodes in April.

The first episode is set for April 21 at 7 p.m., and will examine the topic of healthy eating and living with chef Jill Lamberts.

Chef Lamberts and her husband Chad own Shorewolf Farm in Black Creek. She is also one of LUSH Valley’s healthy food program facilitators.

RELATED: LUSH Comox Valley’s farm gleaning program growing

Lamberts is an avid farmer, fermenter, food preserver, bread baker, beer maker, and charcuterie experimenter and a lifelong learner, having received degrees in environmental science, biology and culinary arts.

Lamberts recently transplanted herself from an environmental chemistry and remediation career in Seattle to the Comox Valley to farm and promote healthy eating.

She will share some healthy eating tips and talk about the Healthy Foods Programs she has been presenting as a facilitator with LUSH Valley for the past year. Of particular interest to many will be joining (or supporting) the upcoming online Healthy Foods Programs to be offered through LUSH Valley.

The second episode is set for Apil 28 at 7 p.m., and is an interview with LUSH Valley’s executive director Maurita Prato and program manager Terri Perrin.

LUSH Valley had planned to roll out its 20th-anniversary celebrations this spring. Instead, this Comox Valley-based food security organization is now operating an Emergency Food Share plan that includes a hot meal and Good Food Box Hamper deliveries to those who find themselves in need of food support during this time of global crisis.

Learn what programs LUSH Valley offered pre-pandemic and how quickly their capacity scaled to become a frontline resource to meet the needs of our community during this unprecedented time.

They’ll announce new programs and initiatives and share ways your family can be proactive or get involved, and there will be time to ask questions and share insights.

Register to save your space for the webinar at www.healthylivingexpertsforum.com.

Recordings can be sent to those who register but cannot join the live sessions.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record