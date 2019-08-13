Lumby Telus customers experience interrupted cell service

A Telus spokesperson says those affected should be OK by tonight

Some Telus customers in Lumby, B.C., have been without service since yesterday (Aug. 12), but the company says the issue should be resolved by tonight. (Pixabay)

Telus customers in Lumby may have been left without service yesterday due to a cell site malfunctioning.

“As a result, service to customers in the immediate area has been disrupted,” Telus spokesperson Liz Sauvé said.

READ MORE: Ottawa announces funding for Vernon youth advocacy centre

READ MORE: Vernon filmmaker rides into 3rd at Reel Peach Film Festival

A technician is en route to install a back-up generator and the company expects customers’ service will be restored early this evening.

“Our first priority is to restore service and then we will investigate what caused the disruption in the first place,” she said.

Although it’s unknown the exact number of customers affected by the outages, Telus extends their gratitude to them for their patience, Sauvé said.

“We understand how much our customers rely on our wireless services and we want them to know our priority is to fully restore their service as soon as possible.”

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.