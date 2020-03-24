Lumby resident models unique quarantine outfit

One Lumby resident wanted to give fellow citizens something to smile about amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This individual was encased in a plastic cover from head to ankles — self-quarantined, if you will — propped up by an open umbrella on a mainly sunny day, while walking along Vernon Street with a case of cold ones.
Written in black sharpie on the bottom of the plastic, “MADE YOU SMILE.”
And they did.
Thanks to Pat McAllister for sending the photo
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.