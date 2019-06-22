Lumby child care centre ready to open its doors

"There is a significant child care shortage in the North Okanagan."

A major addition to child care is moving ahead.

The Bridge Educational Society is currently constructing an Early Years Centre at its school complex on Whitevale Road in rural Lumby.

“There is a significant child care shortage in the North Okanagan,” said Roxanne Brierley, society treasurer, told the Regional District of North Okanagan board June 19.

The centre will have 63 spaces for children from infancy to 12 years old.

“This centre will make a meaningful difference in our area,” said Brierley, adding that child care helps local businesses recruit and retain employees.

“The North Okanagan could use 10 of these centres and this is just the start.”

About two-thirds of the $1.25 million needed for the project has been raised and the Early Years Centre could be open in October.

About 80 per cent of the society’s current students come from Vernon.

