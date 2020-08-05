Lumby centenarian dies one week after milestone birthday

One week after turning 100, Lumby resident Carl Werner, who spent the majority of his life in Cherryville, died Monday, Aug. 3. (Morning Star - file photo)

PA has passed.

Lumby’s Carl Werner, affectionately known to family and friends as PA, died Monday, Aug. 3, exactly one week after quietly celebrating his 100th birthday with a small social distance gathering of family.

Carl Ludwick Werner was born in Vernon July 27, 1920, to parents Jacob and Caroline Werner, who had 15 children in total, 10 girls and five boys. Carl was the ninth child born.

The Werners moved to Cherryville in May 1923, beginning the family’s love affair with the area, as many of Werner’s family and descendants call Cherryville home to this day. Carl’s 98th birthday celebration featured a big gathering of friends and family at the Cherryville Hall.

Carl was only 13 when he bought his first piece of land in Cherryville on Hollingsworth Road. In later years, he and two sisters bought the Werner homestead on Campbell Road.

Werner married Noreen Spankie in 1949, and together they have seven children – five daughters and two sons. Werner had 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and just recently was blessed with a great great granddaughter, making five generations.

While raising his family, Werner farmed, owned and operated a sawmill, logged, had dairy cows shipping cream to Dutchman dairies, trapped, hunted and was a hunting guide in the hills. He loved God and was always happy to share with anyone that was interested.

Werner loved nature and the outdoors as well as all animals and birds, including chickens. He supplied farm eggs to families for years. He enjoyed people, loved picking huckleberries, music, wrestling and his family.

Because of his love of birds he has built many birdhouses for his family to enjoy. He was most at ease in the hills sleeping under the stars or in an old trapping cabin. At the age of 94, Werner travelled to the Arctic Circle and camped with family. This remains a wonderful memory for the family as Werner gave them all gold panning lessons and shared many laughs and good conversations.

The Monashee mountains, lakes surrounding lands and trails are well known to dad. His children, grandchildren, as well as many friends, have benefited from the knowledge and wisdom Werner acquired in his years. He was famous for his storytelling and was often asked to relay some of his many adventures. With a twinkle in his eyes, Werner was always ready to oblige.

The Werner family was very musical and this was passed on to Carl, who passed the love of music on to his family. Werner could play a tune on almost any instrument handed to him but his main love was his Gibson guitar.

Werner’s yearly hunting trips were shared with friends and family and his sons were taught at an early age to enjoy this as well. He worked on guns and made many beautiful gun stocks over the years. Always willing to help, Werner would never say no to anyone in need.

If asked about his long and healthy life Werner could be heard saying, “If something hurts just get up and walk.”

His family would also tell you that Werner was blessed over his century on earth.

