Lumby cannabis company looks to expand products

A cannabis company in Lumby is looking to expand its products to include dried cannabis.

If True Leaf’s licence amendment application to Health Canada is approved, the company will be able to sell craft cannabis products directly to medical patients and retail distributors across Canada.

True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford said cannabis operations are ramping up at the 40-acre Lumby property.

“I’m thrilled to report we are closer than ever to seeing True Leaf cannabis on store shelves.”

With the first harvest behind them, True Leaf says the small batches exceed quality expectations and don’t use pesticides or gamma irradiation.

“Every day, we are making progress towards full-scale operations and the launch of our much-anticipated path-to-market services program,” Bomford said.

“Our amended sales licence and exceptional facility and grow team will enable us to work with micro-cultivators to provide the processing and distribution services they need to also enter the retail market.”

A distribution agreement is already in place with Velvet Management, a leading cannabis sales agency, that can connect True Leaf to more than 1,700 retail stores once, and if the licence amendment is approved.

