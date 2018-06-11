Dave Underwood flies tandem in the Lumby Air Races. (Photo Submitted)

Lumby Air Races a blast

Kelowna, Lumby pilots rule the skies

Kelowna and Lumby pilots ruled the 13th annual Lumby Air Races Free Flight Competition last weekend.

The event, held in conjunction with Lumby Days, attracted 18 pilots from the U.S., Alberta and B.C. in the 10- and 25-kilometre triangle race that was measured with GPS devices.

“Many other pilots just flew for the pure fun of it,” said Lumby Air Force director Randy Rauck, assisted by Garth Hemming. “Though the weather wasn’t good for racing on Friday and Saturday during Lumby Days, we had some good flying days during the week with some flights lasting over 3.5 hours in duration.”

John Lang — Kelowna BC 2nd Place Hang Gliding Open — Pedro Rederson — North Vancouver BC 3rd Place Hang Gliding Open — David Bacon — Summerland BC

The Lumby Air Force drew sponsorship from the Lumby Days Society, RDNO, The Freedom Flight Park and 2% Realty.

John Lang of Kelowna won the Hang Gliding Open class ahead of North Vancouver’s Pedro Rederson and David Bacon of Summerland.

Don Herres of Lumby topped the Paragliding Open category in front of Michel Laurin of Courtenay and Eric Gesinger of Victoria.

The Hang Gliding Sport division champion was Steve Parson of Chemainus, followed by Rauck and Port Coquitlam’s Bryan Saulnier.

