Lucky Penticton local nets massive cash win in B.C. Hometown Heroes’ Lottery Draw

The Penticton resident won Tuesday's 50/50 Draw, along with 4 top Lottery winners in B.C.

Nine prize home packages were up for grabs in the 2020 B.C. Hometown Heroes Lottery. This one on Penticton's Vancouver Ave is worth $2.3 million.

A lucky Penticton resident is nearly $1 million richer after winning the 50/50 draw in the B.C. Hometown Heroes Lottery on Tuesday (Aug. 18).

According to the Lottery’s website, one M. Shaffer took home $942,817.50 when their ticket, #7671895, was drawn.

Other residents in the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan were among Lottery’s top 5 prize-winners.

Vancouver’s S. Ho took the Grand Prize — a choice between a luxury home in one of several select cities in B.C., or $2.1 million in cash.

J. Emberly of Maple Ridge won 1 of 2 Cars or Cash prizes. Theirs is a choice between 2020 Nissan or Honda models or a $28,000 payout.

The second Cars or Cash Prize went to Summerland’s E. Reimer, who must choose between a 2020 Harley-Davidson or 2020 Honda Civic, or $22,000 in cash.

The 2 Vacations or Cash prizes went to Agazzis’s R. Thielen and Vancouver’s L. McCormack, each of whom gets to choose between $5,000 vacation gift cards or $4,000 cash.

Proceeds from this year’s Lottery will go towards the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

Penticton Western News