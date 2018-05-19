Lucky million dollar lotto ticket purchased in Courtenay

Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in Courtenay is waking up a million dollars richer this morning.

On the May 18 draw of the Lotto Max, one of the MaxMillions prizes was won by a ticket purchased in the city, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

While the Lotto Max main prize was carried over, the lucky numbers which matched a $1 million winning ticket purchased locally are: 14, 16, 29, 35, 42, 46, and 49.

The odds of winning a MaxMillion prize is 1 in 28,633,528.

It could be a very good long weekend for someone.