Luck runs out for lottery theft suspect

Victoria man Mark Ewart is facing charges in relation to stolen lottery tickets

  • Aug. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Victoria man Mark Ewart is facing three counts of theft under $5,000 in relation to a series of lottery ticket thefts.

Officers from the Victoria Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit and Strike Force investigated a dozen lottery ticket thefts that happened in retail businesses in Greater Victoria in the last few weeks.

In many incidents, the suspect would distract the store clerk, reach behind the counter, and steal hundreds of dollars’ worth of lottery tickets.

Investigators identified a suspect on July 31, and observed him entering a store in the 1600-block of Government Street. A plain clothes officer entered the store and watched the suspect reach behind the counter and steal a number of lottery tickets. The man fled the scene and was arrested a short distance away, and lottery tickets were recovered.

Investigators later used a search warrant in the 900-block of Humboldt Street and found further evidence of thefts, including a stolen scooter.

Police are working with the BC Lottery Cooperation and the Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch of the Ministry of Attorney General, and are anticipating additional charges.

Officers are also working on reuniting the stolen scooter with its rightful owner.

