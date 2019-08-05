LRCA’s Concerts in the Park Series presents: Bluegrass Fever

Bluegrass Fever's August 11 show is their last scheduled appearance for the summer

Four-piece bluegrass ensemble, Bluegrass Fever will heat up Transfer Beach for LRCA’s Concerts in the Park on August 11.

Bluegrass Fever has made multiple appearances at Concerts in the Park, and have preformed at Arts on the Avenue. Their August 11 show is their last scheduled appearance for the summer, and will be the only opportunity for Ladysmith fans of the band to see them preform outdoors until next year.

The band will give a healthy mix of bluegrass stylings that are sure to keep the crowd on their feet.

“It’s a bit of everything. We do quite a bit of original, we do old traditional songs, and all the bluegrass standards as well,” guitar player and vocalist, Bob Johns said. “We also do some of the style of music that proceeded bluegrass, the old Appalachian mountain music.”

Jan Norton is the fiddler for Bluegrass Fever, Barrie Hemmings strums the bango as well, and Guy Langlois mans the upright bass. Each member of Bluegrass Fever contributes their vocal talent to the music, allowing for fulsome harmonies. Hemmings and Johns share the role of lead vocalist trading from song to song.

Johns said that Bluegrass Fever has plans to record a second studio album over the winter. Their music is currently available on their website, bluegrassfever.ca. Standout songs are “Honey, Put the Baby Down”, “Bluegrass Fever”, “Mister Spaceman”, and “Handsome Molly”.

Bluegrass Fever is looking forward to their Concerts in the Park performance.

“We love playing outdoors in the summertime,” Johns said. “[Transfer Beach] is one of the nicest places to play. It’s a beautiful setting with the harbour behind, and the crowd on the tiered seating in the amphitheatre. It’s a really nice place to play.”