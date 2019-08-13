Lower Similkameen Indian Band to get full-time community police officer

Details of the position have yet to be worked out

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band will get a permanent, full-time community police officer.

But many of the details surrounding the position have yet to be worked out.

Cpl. Brian Evans, of the Keremeos RCMP detachment, announced the new position at the Village of Keremeos council meeting Aug. 6.

“It’s very positive, not just for LSIB, but also for the community. It provides some relief for our officers as far as following up on some of those community calls,” said Evans.

“It’s also another officer who is on shift who can respond to an emergency. It will be that much more support for us. We’re very excited about that.”

The focus of the community policing position will be to liaise with the band on any issues it has, Evans added. It is not a first responder position.

“It’s preventative. It’s working with the school. It’s working with other issues and other programs they may want to start up with the band. That’s what their primary job is. They are still fully equipped to respond if they are out there but it won’t be running calls in Keremeos, unless we are overwhelmed.”

Lower Similkameen Chief Keith Crow called the news “a long time coming,” but said there are still many details that need to be worked out.

“We’re hoping we will be able to do more community outreach with some of elders, our youth and some of our other members — to have that contact,” said Crow.

“So it is a positive thing and I am looking forward to it.”

Some of the details he has yet to hear, he said, include when the new officer will start, who it will be and what the full role is going to be.

