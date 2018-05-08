Lower Similkameen Indian Band declares State of Local Emergency

At least one home evacuated as Similkameen River overflows in Chopaka

A look at the driveway underwater at the home in Chopaka that is evacuated on May 8. (Submitted)A look at the driveway underwater at the home in Chopaka that is evacuated on May 8. (Submitted)

At least one home has been evacuated in Chopaka, which is part of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, just off Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

In video sent to the Keremeos Review, it shows the road to the home completely under water and the home surrounded by water.

Someone who was there delivering sandbags earlier in the day said a small bridge on the property became unstable and the home had to be evacuated. An elder lives in the home.

The home looks only to be a few hundred metres from the banks of the Similkameen River.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band declared a State of Local Emergency on May 7 at 7 p.m. On May 8 around 11 a.m. two roads were closed Paul Creek Road at five kilomtres and South End of Chopaka Dike Road.

The River Forecast Centre issued a Flood Watch for the Similkameen River. Based on current weather forecast the Similkameen River is expected to peak on Friday, May 11 with flows expected to significantly increase. A flood watch means river levels are continuing to rise and will approach or exceed banks. Flooding in areas adjacent to rivers may occur.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is looking for volunteers to sandbag. There are sand and sandbags at the Red Barn in Chopaka.

A State of Local Emergency was also called for Area G (Rural Keremeos/Hedley) May 8.

The Similkameen River breached its banks on a section of Highway 3 between Keremeos and Hedley near Riverside park.

Crews were working Tuesday morning to clear debris along the side of the roadway.

Cawston has been under a State of Local Emergency fore more than a week.

Related: Mighty Similkameen on flood watch