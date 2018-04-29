Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre

Previous recorded high was 155 cents in 2014

  • Apr. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

After months of inching higher and higher, prices at the pump have finally topped 160 cents a litre within Metro Vancouver.

Prices had hit the mid-150s in March and GasBuddy senior analyst Dan McTeague had predicted that drivers would see 160 cents a litre by April.

READ: Gas prices likely driving Canadians to US pumps

McTeague said a “perfect storm” of increased demand, a chronic shortage of gasoline – not helped by refineries shutting down for spring maintenance – and a weak Canadian dollar would push prices at the pump to record highs as the weather warmed up.

READ: $1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

April 1 had also seen the carbon tax increase and a transition from cheaper winter gasoline to its more expensive summer counterpart.

The highest earliest record price was 155 cents a litre in June 2014.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

