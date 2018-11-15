Lower Mainland couple missing in Thompson-Okanagan area

Barriere RCMP received a missing persons report for two senior overdue travellers

  • Nov. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A senior couple, from Coquitlam, that failed to arrive at their destination might be in the Barriere area.

Barriere RCMP received a missing persons report for two senior overdue travellers on Thursday.

Donna Johnston and Timothy Hall, both 63, are believed to be driving in a 1991 brown Ford F250 with BC license plate BF9750.

Donna Johnston is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 63-years-old
  • Height 5’3″
  • Weight 121 lbs
  • Bown eyes
  • Bleach blonde hair

Timothy Hall is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 63-years-old
  • Height 5’11”
  • Weight 245 lbs
  • Eyes hazel
  • Hair grey

According to police they were last physically seen at their Coquitlam address on Sunday, Nov. 11 about 5 p.m.

Their cell phone GPS location was last associated to the McLure, BC area, at approximately 6:00 pm on Nov. 14.

Anyone with any information about the couple or the vehicle they were driving area asked to contact the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918 or their local police service.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Josie Hotel will be ready on opening day, says management
Next story
Referendum deadlines approaching

Just Posted

Most Read