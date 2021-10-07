Lower Kootenay Band recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with private ceremony

On Sept. 30, members of the LKB and local dignitaries gathered at the cemetery

The Lower Kootenay Band (LKB) recognized National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a private ceremony at their cemetery.

On Sept. 30, LKB members, local dignitaries, and media were invited to take part in laying bouquets of flowers at the cenotaph in honour of the lost children and survivors of residential schools.

“We’re hoping that one day the pandemic will end, and we’ll be able to do this on a much larger scale,” said Nasukin Jason Louie.

“Due to the circumstances of COVID, we have to be cognisant of the safety of everyone. It was really difficult to say who can and cannot come to the ceremony.”

After the flowers were laid at the foot of the cross, a moment of silence was observed. Louie then shared a story of what he called “true reconciliation”.

“Approximately 8 years ago, an RCMP constable by the name of Dan Cameron was transferred to this community,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the best history with the RCMP, because oftentimes, our people were victims of police brutality. We were taught from a young age how to behave around police.”

From his past experiences with the RCMP, Louie was suspicious of Cameron at first.

“My guard was up because he was calling me constantly,” he said.

“When I finally asked him what he wanted, he said, ‘I want you to teach me about your community and your traditions.'”

Cameron was invited to attend the weekly sweat lodge ceremonies and powwows with the LKB.

“The Red Serge he wore in the summer was really hot,” said Louie.

“But when we had a powwow, you would see Const. Cameron dancing in his uniform with our people. To this day, I consider him a brother. He reached out to us and became close friends with many from this community, which is not an easy thing to do as an RCMP constable.”

Cameron has since retired, and Louie said there is much that young officers could learn from him about making connections with Indigenous communities.

“Honestly, we have to start somewhere, but I do question why it’s taken until the year 2021,” said Louie.

