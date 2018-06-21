Lovsin going round and round for ALS

Addison Lovsin once hopped on a power cart and played 54 holes by himself on a rainy day at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club.

The first-year Spall assistant pro will trump that number big time Monday when he tees off at dawn and parks his cart at sundown. Lovsin is replacing head pro Myles Johnson in the 13th annual PGA of B.C. Golfathon for ALS.

“My goal is to break Myles’ record of 200 holes,” chuckled Lovsin, a 2013 Fulton grad who turns 23 in July. “Myles hurt his knee so he gave me the opportunity to do this. I’ll probably start around 4:30 and finish at sunset around 9:11. I’m going to bring some Power Bars and have a couple of meals from the clubhouse. I’ll also have some energy drinks and plenty of water.”

A slender two handicap who played one year of college golf for the Camosun Chargers in Victoria doesn’t know anyone close to him with ALS but is keen to back the worthy cause.

“I just want to help out. Members have been donating money in the pro shop and Randy Strang is pledging $10 for every eagle I get. There is a website people can visit to make a donation.”

Lovsin, who also enjoys downhill skiing at Silver Star, first picked up a club at age five and later used to tee it up from the 150-yard marker while playing with his father, Bob, at the Spall championship course. He normally shoots 73 these days.

“On behalf of the Association, I am extremely proud of the PGA of BC’s involvement with the Golfathon for ALS, benefiting the ALS Society of BC patient services,” said Donald Miyazaki of the PGA of B.C. “Throughout our 12 years of participation, the efforts of countless golf professionals and volunteers have helped raise over $1.4 million. The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout B.C. affected by this deadly disease. I am confident that with the continued support of our members, 2018 will be yet another successful PGA of B.C. Golfathon for ALS.”

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS ), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis.

There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of B.C. Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers. You may donate by visiting www.golfathonforals.com

