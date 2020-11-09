Love Marine Electric building engulfed in blaze

Firefighters battle winds up to nearly 70 km/hr to contain fire

Prince Rupert firefighters were called to a blaze at Love Marine Electric on Saskatoon Ave. early Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived at approximately 3:30 a.m. the building was fully involved.

Winds in excess of 44 km/hr with gusts that reached nearly 70 km/hr fed the fire, but firefighters managed to contain it to just the Love Marine Electric property.

“When we got here the flames were already coming out of the roof, ” Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Beckwith said at the scene. “There was a narrow driveway between [the other property], so we managed to get some containment hoses in there and prevent it from spreading.

“We weren’t sending anyone inside at this point … it is just risking men’s lives.”

An investigation into the cause of the blaze will be conducted.

Prince Rupert Northern View