Lougheed improvement project completed

Work to improve traffic flow and safety on a stretch of the Lougheed Highway between Maple Ridge and Mission is complete.
The project to widen and add a safety barrier to a stretch of Highway 7 in Mission was the last phase completed, improving this important route for people who live and work in Mission, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, said a government press release Friday.
To ease congestion, especially during peak periods, 3.6 kilometres of Highway 7 have been widened from two to four lanes, and median barrier has been added between Silverdale Avenue and Nelson Street. The project cost $41.5 million, and work began in May 2018.
“By widening Highway 7 to four lanes in this area, we’re removing one of the last bottlenecks on the western approach to Mission,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, on behalf of Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “With less congestion and a safer highway, we’re making life better for people who live and work on the north side of the Fraser River between Maple Ridge and Mission.”
The upgrades bring relief to approximately 20,000 drivers who travel this section of Highway 7 daily. The upgrade includes a turnaround at Silverdale Avenue to accommodate eastbound drivers needing to head back west.
This project is part of $70 million in safety and capacity improvements for Highway 7 through Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission, cost shared between the provincial and federal governments. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $22.45 million and the province is supplying the remaining $47.55 million.
