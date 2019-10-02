Loud explosion rocks Creston in early morning hours

A loud explosion awoke residents in the vicinity of 10th Avenue North at approximately 5 a.m. on Oct. 2.

The thundering explosion followed by a series of smaller explosions took place at 422 10th Ave. N. where a travel trailer located in the backyard of a private residence caught on fire.

“What caused the explosion were oxygen bottles located inside the travel trailer,” said Creston Fire Rescue Chief Jared Riel. “There are all sorts of hazards associated with travel trailers and vehicles that catch on fire. Typically we will see propane tanks, tires, and even refrigeration units cause minor explosions.”

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

“We’re going to be taking some time to investigate and figure out the cause of the fire,” said Riel.

