Loud car stereo lands man in court

Mischief charge for Central Saanich man who is not permitted to play his car stereo

Dustin Hamilton has an 8,000-watt amplifier powered by five car batteries in the back of his PT Cruiser, but he can no longer play it while in Central Saanich. (Hugo Wong/News staff)

Dustin Hamilton, whose loud car stereo drew months of complaints, is due in court tomorrow for a charge of mischief $5,000 and under.

In October 2017, Hamilton was on the receiving end of about 17 complaints for the stereo in his PT Cruiser, and in at least one instance got into a physical altercation with another person. He received a blanket ban on operating a car stereo in Central Saanich at the time and was ordered not to drive on the stretch of West Saanich Road between Wallace Drive and Keating Cross Road.

For the physical altercation, Hamilton pled guilty to one count of assault and was sentenced to 12 months probation. He was also ordered to pay a $100 victim surcharge.

