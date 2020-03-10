Loud bang heard in downtown Victoria as VicPD arrest two men

Officers confirm noise device used during arrest of two men from Vancouver and Victoria

VicPD used a noise device to arrest two men in downtown Victoria Tuesday afternoon. A witness recalls hearing a loud ‘bang’. (Facebook/Michelle Wergeland)

A loud “bang” was heard just before VicPD officers arrested two men in the parking lot of the 900-block of Wharf Street Tuesday afternoon.

“I could feel it in my chest,” said a witness who was leaving the downtown ICBC office just down the road. “It sounded like a bomb.”

Two men, one from Vancouver and one from Victoria are currently in custody.

A noise device was used during the arrest by the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team. There were no injuries, according to a VicPD press release.

More information is expected to be shared in the coming days.

