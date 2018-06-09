Lotto Max winning ticket worth $500K sold in Ladysmith

Check your Lotto Max tickets this morning Ladysmith residents because you might just be that much richer.

The holder of a winning ticket sold in Ladysmith is splitting one of the $1-million Max Millions prizes with an Ontario resident, according to results published on the BCLC website.

The winning numbers are 04 05 10 17 19 27 49.

It’s unclear where in Ladysmith the ticket was purchased.

Last night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket sold in Quebec.

A ticket sold in Victoria bearing the numbers 09, 15, 16, 18, 22, 33 and 38 will also split $1 million with an identical ticket sold in Vancouver.

Only one other Max Millions ticket was sold in B.C.

A Burnaby ticket bearing the numbers 07, 15, 19, 31, 33, 35 and 45 is worth $1 million.

Do you have the winning Lotto Max ticket that was sold in Ladysmith ? We’d love to tell your story with the community. Email editor@ladysmithchronicle.com