Lotto Max ticket bought in Surrey wins $62,000

  • Jun. 8, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A lucky winner who bought their Lotto Max ticket in Surrey is nearly $62,000 richer.

The ticket from Friday night’s Lotto Max draw matched six of seven drawn numbers, sharing winnings with two tickets in Ontario and two in Western Canada.

A ticket sold in Nanaimo won $500,000 after matching all four extra numbers: 23, 55, 20 and 1.

No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot.

There were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none were claimed.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 11 will be approximately $65 million, and 10 Maxmillions prizes will be offered.

– With files from The Canadian Press

