Lotto player sitting on more than $5 million

The winning ticket was sold in Prince Rupert. (BCLC submitted photo)

One lucky Lotto 6/49 ticketholder, who bought their ticket in Prince Rupert, is sitting on more than $5 million.

The winner will walk away with $5,790,419.90 once they check their ticket, playnow.com reports.

The winning six numbers to take home the grand prize are: 7, 18, 19, 38, 42 and 46 with the bonus number 31.

Prince Rupert Northern View