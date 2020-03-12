Lotto 6/49 produces another area millionaire

For the second time in as many weeks, a major lottery prize has been won on Vancouver Island

For the second time in as many weeks, there’s a new millionaire in the area.

The ticket for the guaranteed $1 million prize in last night’s (March 11) Lotto 6/49 draw was purchased in Campbell River. The ticket number was 18540998-06.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s draw were 5, 24, 32, 37, 43, 44 and bonus 23, with Extra winning numbers as 63, 73, 81, and 86.

The $5 million jackpot was carried over.

The March 4 BC/49 $2 million grand prize ticket was purchased in Courtenay.

Comox Valley Record