Lottery win ‘doesn’t feel real’ for White Rock man

A White Rock man who won $75,000 on a BC/49 draw last month originally thought he was the butt of some type of cruel joke.
“At first, I didn’t believe it and looked around to see if someone was… playing a prank,” said Cory Wilkinson, who checked his ticket at a lottery kiosk on his day off.
“It still doesn’t feel real. It’s really hard to explain. It feels different.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.
Wilkinson said he plans to wait a bit before deciding what to do with his winnings.
