Lots to do in Penticton to celebrate Canada Day

It’s a birthday party and everyone is invited.

Festivities for Canada’s 151st birthday will take place in Penticton in Gyro Park on July 1 and further south, Okanagan Falls hosts events.

In Penticton, things kick off with a fundraiser pancake breakfast ($7 per person, cash only) at 8 a.m. for the Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society.

“We also have a very full day of activities and entertainment planned,” said Downtown Penticton Association executive director, Lynn Allin. “We’ve got a great line up of musical talent and performances scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that will surely delight people of all ages.”

The official opening ceremony will take place at noon on the bandshell stage, beginning with the national and Okanagan anthems. Local dignitaries will provide welcoming remarks. Live entertainment includes Aiden and Mandy, Mamajamas, Gord McLaren, Jack & Jill and more. There will also be a cupcake decorating station, face painting, bouncy castles, a petting zoo and more, all day long. And, a birthday staple.

“Of course there’s a great big cake. Canada Day in Penticton isn’t complete without cutting a massive traditional Canada Day cake,” said Allin, who recommends those planning on attending the festivities to bring a blanket, water and sunscreen while they enjoy the day with friends and family.

Canada Day will end with a light show over Okanagan Lake, starting at dusk (10 p.m.). The DPA collaborated with the Penticton Lakeside Resort to successfully raise $25,000 for the fireworks show.

“We reached our goal due to the generosity of EllisDon, Murray Buick GMC, Penticton Western News, Poplar Grove Winery, DaSilva Vineyards and Winery, SW Event Technology, the City of Penticton, and a whole host of others,” said Allin, adding that local businesses are often the city’s strongest champions of community events like Canada Day.

Allin said Canada Day long weekend is one of the busiest weekends for the City’s downtown district and this year will be no exception. The Downtown Community Market takes place as usual on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street’s 100-block and Gyro Park will have a full slate of vendors, too. It is strongly recommended that motorists intending to drive downtown on Saturday and Sunday check the City of Penticton’s website for road closures prior to departure.

For information about Canada Day activities and schedules visit: www.downtownpenticton.org/canadaday.

Okanagan Falls is hosting Canada Day events with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Senior’s Activity Centre and then bingo at 1 p.m. In Kenyon Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will children’s activities and crafts and the Lions Club is hosting a by-donation barbecue. The Centennial Park Bandshell will be jumping with activity with three bands playing back-to-back from 5 to 9 p.m.

