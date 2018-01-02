Two transport trucks in the Salmon Arm area ended up in the ditch over the course of three days at year’s end. - Observer file photo

Lots of crashes, few injuries

Salmon Arm RCMP report responding to 15 collisions in three days, but no one was badly injured.

It was a lousy end to the year for motorists and a busy one for police officers in Salmon Arm.

Local RCMP report they responded to 15 motor vehicle collisions from Dec. 27 to 29.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says the collisions related to speed and road conditions over the three days.

In two cases, the accidents resulted in tractor trailer units going off the road. In one case from Dec.

28, a three-vehicle crash had just occurred on Highway 1 when a semi truck rounded a corner and

the driver had to put his truck in the ditch to avoid the three damaged vehicles blocking the highway.

In all of the collisions, West says, police are happy to report that the drivers and passengers sustained minor injuries or no

injuries at all.

