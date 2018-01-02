Lots of crashes, few injuries

It was a lousy end to the year for motorists and a busy one for police officers in Salmon Arm.
Local RCMP report they responded to 15 motor vehicle collisions from Dec. 27 to 29.
Staff Sgt. Scott West says the collisions related to speed and road conditions over the three days.
In two cases, the accidents resulted in tractor trailer units going off the road. In one case from Dec.
28, a three-vehicle crash had just occurred on Highway 1 when a semi truck rounded a corner and
the driver had to put his truck in the ditch to avoid the three damaged vehicles blocking the highway.
In all of the collisions, West says, police are happy to report that the drivers and passengers sustained minor injuries or no
injuries at all.
