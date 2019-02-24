Lost phone holds irreplaceable memories for grieving Greater Victoria woman

Jenn Charles lost a cell phone with videos and photos of her last moments with her mother. She says it may have fallen out of her car near the Colwood London Drugs. (Google Maps)

A Greater Victoria woman is making a desperate plea to find a missing cell phone that holds videos and images of her mother, who died Feb. 19.

Jenn Charles is still grieving the loss of her mother, who died of breast cancer after a less than two-month battle with the disease.

When her mother was sick, Charles had taken money from her savings account to purchase a cell phone to take videos and images of her mom before she was gone.

“We took video and pictures at that time, when she was last awake and she said she loved us. It was the last time we ever heard her say those words,” Charles said.

Losing the phone has been devastating for Charles and her family.

“It’s like losing her again,” she said. “We didn’t have time to do anything. We had meant to video more, we had meant to take more pictures but [the cancer] was so fast and it was so aggressive we were just trying to manage her pain through the whole thing.”

“I already miss her,” Charles added, through tears. “She’s my best friend, she’s my partner in crime. I don’t know how I’m going to move forward without her.”

Charles believes she lost the phone near the Colwood London Drugs on Wednesday, while she and her sister were in the midst of funeral preparations. She says it might have fallen onto the ground when she got out of the car.

But Charles, who doesn’t normally carry a cell phone, said it could also be somewhere in Songhees First Nation or West Saanich.

The phone is a black Samsung Galaxy A8 with a white case, she says.

Charles is pleading with whoever finds the phone to return it or send her the photos and video, and says she won’t try to find out who they are.

Her email address is 00JCharles00@gmail.com.

