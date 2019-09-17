Lost labradoodle found and reunited with family in Abbotsford

Mordy, the labradoodle who went missing in Princeton on Aug.26., has been found. (Black Press files.)

A fluffy member of Abbotsford’s community has been found safe after being lost in Princeton’s woods for three weeks.

“We got the text saying ‘we got him!’ We were screaming and crying,” said dog-parents, Angie and Jared Palfrey

Mordy, a four-year-old labradoodle, went missing in the Okanagan city on Aug. 26, now rejoins his family of eight in Abbotsford.

The Palfrey’s searched for three days straight when the dog originally bolted from another family member during a stopover in Princeton. They had returned to Princton to search for Mordy six times.

“I didn’t want one of my kids to say to me ‘you should have done more, you could have done more’…I couldn’t have lived with myself,” said Jared.

The dog-parents were vigilant in their search and were encouraged by almost daily sightings of Mordy around the city. Last week, they hired a professional dog tracker to hunt the dog down with bloodhounds.

When dogs become lost, they go into survival mode and become extremely skittish and more likely to bolt away from even familiar faces.

In the end, the smell of cheeseburgers did the trick.

The Palfrey’s in-laws spotted Mordy in the woods and brought cheeseburgers and his best dog-friend, Chilli, to help coax him out. It worked.

The labradoodle has some skin abrasions and has lost 15 pounds but is otherwise healthy.

By 9 p.m. yesterday night, Mordy was sleeping comfortably on the living room couch under a blanket.

