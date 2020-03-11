Looking for entertainment in Burns Lake?

Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne in the LDSS MPR

  • Mar. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kenny Wayne

The sixth performance in the Arts Council’s 19/20 performing arts season takes place on, March 12 in the LDSS MPR, at 7:30 p.m. sharp.

Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne is living proof that inspiration and perspiration are what it takes to be a genius. With decades of playing, globetrotting tours and award-winning albums under the belt of his flamboyant zoot suit, the 74-year-old piano master might be the hardest-working bluesman in show business. And this true original isn’t changing his tune. “I’m not looking for a different path,” says the Kelowna-based performer. “I love jump blues and boogie-woogie. That’s where my heart is at. I’m just trying to keep that style alive. That’s classic stuff. And I’m at that classic age, so it all works out.” Join us for an evening of great music, and look for the art exhibition in the lobby, featuring the work of Lynda Peebles. Look for posters around town, and our ads in the Lakes District News. Tickets are now on sale at Process 4 Gallery, the Lakes Artisan Centre and LDFC Printing and Stationery. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The Met: Live in HD presents ‘The Magic Flute’at The Beacon Theatre

The third Met Opera of the winter/spring 2020 season, co-presented by the LDAC and The Beacon Theatre, takes place at 1 p.m. sharp on March 15.

Julie Taymor’s beloved production of Mozart’s enchanting fairy tale returns in its abridged, English-language version for families. Soprano Erin Morley is the empowered Pamina and tenor Ben Bliss is the valiant Tamino. Baritone Nathan Gunn is the comic birdcatcher Papageno, and soprano Kathryn Lewek reprises her hair-raising rendition of the malevolent Queen of the Night. Harry Bicket conducts.

To see a trailer of this Met production of The Magic Flute, click on this link:

https://www.metopera.org/discover/video/?videoName=holiday-encore-the-magic-flute-in-cinemas&videoId=4649865851001

Happy Birthday

Celebrate CNC’s 50th birthday at the Burns Lake Campus March 16 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with a free breakfast plus music, slideshows and photos, and a chance to learn about what the Burns Lake Campus is offering today. All week, from March 16 to 20, there will be Aboriginal History Week activities beginning with a daily free lunch and then presentations on traditional land-based healing and wellness, traditional arts and crafts, traditional drumming, cedar rose making and hoop dancing. For more information on Aboriginal History Week events, stop by the College on Highway 16, or phone Susie Tress at 250-692-1755, or e-mail Susie at tresss@cnc.bc.ca.

Burns Lake Public Library AGM

Have you considered joining the Burns Lake Public Library’s Board of Trustees? The Library needs your suggestions, skills, ideas and enthusiasm. If you are interested in joining, come to the Library AGM on March 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the MPR of the Burns Lake Public Library. All are welcome.

Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce AGM

The 2020 AGM of the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce takes place on March 19 at the Heritage Room on Highway 16, across from CNC. The event starts with a ‘Mix and Mingle’ at 6:00 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:30 pm sharp. All Chamber members are welcome and encouraged to attend.

