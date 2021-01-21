Longtime Williams Lake RCMP officer in charge leaving, new replacement announced

Insp. Jeff Pelley has been with the Williams Lake RCMP since 2016

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley is moving on from the Williams Lake detachment.

Insp. Pelley has served as the detachment commander since 2016, and, in a news release, Williams Lake CAO Gary Muraca said the city has greatly appreciated his professionalism, responsiveness and collaboration.

The City of Williams Lake announced Thursday Myron Friesen will assume the role, taking over from Pelley, who will be commencing a new post in Kamloops.

Friesen is relocating from Grande Prairie, Alta. where he has served the RCMP since 2011.

“With over 31 years experience with the RCMP, Mr. Friesen is an experienced police officer who has served in Saskatchewan, the Yukon and Alberta,” said Williams Lake CAO Gary Muraca.

READ MORE: Property crime offences on the increase in Williams Lake

“He is excited about the opportunity to serve the community of Williams Lake as the new officer in charge.”

Muraca said the City of Williams Lake wishes to thank Insp. Pelley for his valuable contributions as Williams Lake’s officer in charge and wishes him every success in his new post.

greg.sabatino@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter