Longtime Agassiz Elk, Legion member remembered with dedicated bench

Jack Kramer was a fixture for many local organizations before he passed away in March

About 100 people gathered to remember the lasting legacy of Agassiz’s Jack Kramer.

President of the Agassiz Elks Club Ron Meyers said the turnout was great on Saturday, Sept. 25 outside the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre as the Elks and Agassiz Legion dedicated a bench outside the CRCC in Kramer’s memory.

Jack Kramer was a lifetime member of the local Royal Canadian Legion, organizer for the Fall Fair and Corn Festival and a proud member of the Elks of Canada for 34 years. Kramer served as an auxiliary police officer for 14 years, volunteered with the B.C. Ambulance Service. Meyers said Kramer also served as the local pound keeper and would often bring home neglected animals to live on his farm.

Kramer was 83 years old when he passed away in late March. He and his wife of 58 years, Eileen, ran a dairy farm on Hot Springs Road for 12 years and raised four children – Theresa, Bill, Richard and Denny. They also had six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Kramer is further survived by two of his seven brothers and a sister.

