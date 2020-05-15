Long weekend starting with two-sailing ferry wait to get to Nanaimo

Tsawwassen to Duke Point ferries are near or at their current pandemic-limited capacity in advance of the Victoria Day long weekend. (Black Press file photo)

Despite a provincial order advising against non-essential travel, B.C. Ferries is seeing vessels at their pandemic-limited capacity in advance of the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Tsawwassen to Duke Point route has a two-sailing wait at the moment. As of 10 a.m. Friday, May 15, the 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Duke Point have reached the capacity they are allowed to carry, according to B.C. Ferries’ website.

Sailings scheduled for 3:15 and 8:15 p.m. are 90 per cent of allowable passenger volume, while a 5:45 p.m. departure is at 80 per cent and a 10:45 p.m. sailing at 70 per cent.

There are no sailing waits in the other direction, from Duke Point to Tsawwassen. The Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route is not seeing any sailing waits.

“Routes are operating at 50-per cent capacity to support physical distancing, and passengers driving on board are encouraged to remain in their vehicles,” noted a social media post from the ferry corporation.

B.C. Ferries has been contacted for comment.

In her daily address to the province Thursday, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s health officer, asked for people not to travel and stay close to home during the long weekend.

