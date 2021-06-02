Long weekend drew crowds along the many lakes in and around Burns Lake, leaving the town deserted. While some campers visited the campsites for a night, most campers were parked at the sites for all three days, taking advantage of the long weekend and great weather. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Long weekend camping in Burns Lake

  • Jun. 2, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Long weekend drew crowds along the many lakes in and around Burns Lake, leaving the town deserted. While some campers visited the campsites for a night, most campers were parked at the sites for all three days, taking advantage of the long weekend and great weather. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

