Long weekend camping in Burns Lake

Long weekend drew crowds along the many lakes in and around Burns Lake, leaving the town deserted. While some campers visited the campsites for a night, most campers were parked at the sites for all three days, taking advantage of the long weekend and great weather. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis 19+
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map