Long-time CVRD director for North Oyster/Diamond resigns

Mary Marcotte has been on leave-of-absence since September

Mary Marcotte, (left) director for Area H in the CVRD, has resigned her seat as of March 6. Her alternate Colin Haime (right) has taken over her responsibilities to the board until a byelection is called. (File photo)

Mary Marcotte has resigned from her position as the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s director for Area H (North Oyster/Diamond).

In a one-sentence letter to the CVRD’s corporate officer Angie Legault, Marcotte said she is resigning her position “effective immediately” as of March 6.

The long-time director gave no reason for her resignation in the letter, and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Marcotte is a veteran director at the CVRD, having served for the last 23-straight years, since 1997.

She also served as the district’s board chairwoman from 2003 through 2005.

The CVRD granted Marcotte a six-month leave of absence from her duties at the district in September, but no reason was given.

Former board chairman Ian Morrison declined to comment at the time, citing a responsibility to protect the privacy of the members of the board.

Colin Haime, a former mayor of Lantzville and Marcotte’s alternate on the board for Area H, took on her responsibilities as director when she took her leave of absence in September, and will continue until a byelection for the seat is called at a still-to-be determined date.

Haime said Marcotte resigned for personal reasons, but gave no further details.

He said he has yet to decide if he’ll put his name forward as a candidate for the seat in the byelection, when it is called.

“Mary has been a good friend of mine for a number of years and it was great to serve as the alternate for her seat on the board, but I still have to determine if I want to be the full-time director for North Oyster/Diamond,” Haime said.

CVRD chairman Aaron Stone said the board will appoint a chief elections officer at its meeting on March 25, and a date will be set for the byelection at that time.

“The byelection must be held within 80 days of the official resignation,” he said.

The next municipal election in B.C., in which all seats on the CVRD board will be contested, is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2022.

