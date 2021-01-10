Long-term Maple Ridge care home given all-clear

Four patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge’s Baillie House long-term care facility. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

An outbreak at a Maple Ridge long-term care facility next to the hospital has been declared over.

On Sunday, Fraser Health issues notice that an outbreak at Baillie House had ended, while a new outbreak was announced at a care home in South Delta.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” confired Fraser Health spokesperson Krystle Landert.

In the meantime, three staff at the South Delta facility tested positive at KinVillage and are now self-isolating at home.

The Delta outbreak is confined to the long-term care building, and is not connected ot the outbreak that was declared on Jan. 3 in the assisted living building, Landert said.

The outbreak in Maple Ridge facility was first declared in early December, when five people (four residents and one staff member) tested positive for the virus. At that time, it was just one month removed from its last outbreak. That outbreak was declared on Oct. 21, and deemed over on Dec. 3, apparently impacting only one staff member.

Baillie House is a 148-bed long-term care facility owned and operated by Fraser Health, on the grounds of the Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Fraser Health is in the process of vaccinating staff and residents of all long-term care homes in the region, and as this work is completed, is just beginning to vaccinate those at hospitals and acute care sites, said Fraser Health spokesperson Carrie Stefanson.

