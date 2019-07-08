Long-term care home The Hamlets now under construction in Duncan

Leah Hollins, board chair of Island Health, says ‘Island Health is pleased to be working with H&H Total Care Services to bring this beautiful new long-term care home to Duncan.’ (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A happy group announced that seniors in the Cowichan Valley will soon have improved access to long-term care as construction has started on The Hamlets in Duncan.

With 80 new publicly funded beds in the community, the facility, to be owned and operated by H&H Total Care Services Inc., will also include eight private-pay long-term care beds and 55 private-pay independent or assisted living units.

It’s right near town, too, located near the intersection of York Road and Beverly Street, near the Cowichan Valley School District administration offices.

The idea is to provide seniors with 24-hour complex care in a safe, secure, homelike setting.

MLA Doug Routley, on behalf of Health Minister Adrian Dix, said, “I am well aware of the challenges that we are facing, one of which is an aging population that is in need of accessible, stable, and affordable care. Our seniors have helped build and shape the community and they deserve to live their final days in dignity and respect.”

He also joined Cowichan Tribes Elder Albie Charlie, who attended the event on behalf of Chief William Seymour, in expressing delight that so many groups were working together on this project.

The Hamlets in Duncan is being built using a neighbourhood design. Residents’ rooms will be grouped in five neighbourhoods of 18 beds. Each neighbourhood will feature its own spa/bathing area and ensuite bathroom that includes a sink, toilet, and wheelchair accessible shower.

The annual operating costs for this facility are expected to be $5.3 million from the province, through Island Health.

Leah Hollins, Island Health board chair, said the agency is pleased to be working with H&H Total Care Services, saying the addition of the 80 publicly funded beds is improving access for everyone, and “reducing pressure on the Cowichan District Hospital”.