A logging truck tipped and lost its load along Highway 6 in Lumby Monday, July 20, 2020. (Shay Cunningham - Facebook)

Logging truck spills load on Highway 6 in Lumby

A logging truck has spilled its load and is laying on its side on Highway 6 in Lumby.

  • Jul. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The incident took place shortly after 2 p.m. near Shuswap Avenue and Hwy. 6.

Several witnessed posted photographs of the incident to Facebook.

More information to come.

