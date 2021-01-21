Logging truck loses load, blocks traffic in North Shuswap

A logging truck spilled its load on Squilax-Anglemont Road after failing to negotiate a shard corner on Jan. 19. (Google Maps image)

Bystanders worked quickly to make way for traffic to get through after a rolled logging truck blocked traffic on Squilax Anglemont Road on Jan. 19.

An online post from road maintenance contractor AIM Roads warned the public of a crashed truck blocking traffic at 2:47 p.m. on Jan. 19. The collision was near Squilax Anglemont Road’s intersection with Simpson Road.

According to Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy, the driver of lost control while rounding a sharp corner and the truck tipped onto its side, spilling the load of logs it was carrying. The road was completely blocked but the driver managed to free himself, suffering only minor injuries.

Kennedy said several people on scene began clearing logs from the road to allow one lane of traffic to pass. A nearby business sent their front-end loader to assist with the cleanup. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

According to AIM Roads, the road was fully open by 8 p.m. that evening.

