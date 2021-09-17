Logging truck collision on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A logging truck and another vehicle collided at Dilworth and Highway 97

A logging truck and a pickup truck have collided on Highway 97 at Dilworth Drive, Friday morning.

The crash is causing a backup in traffic along Highway 97. Northbound traffic is being redirected along Dilworth, while the left turning lane at Enterprise Way and Spall Road is blocked.

It appears the pickup truck was trying to turn left onto Highway 97 from Dilworth when it collided with the logging truck, at about 10 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

