Logging truck and train sustain significant damage in Canal Flats collision

Columbia Valley RCMP have issued a fine following an investigation into a collision between a commercial vehicle and a train in Canal Flats last Thursday.

A logging truck and a train were involved in a collision last week in Canal Flats. The truck driver has been fined for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign. Photo contributed.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Media Relations with the Southeast District, said in a press release that at 12: 30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 emergency first responders arrived at the scene of a collision between a Canadian Pacific train and a logging truck at the Thunder Hill Road railway crossing. He says the b-train logging truck was southbound on Thunder Hill road, when a southbound train struck the rear trailer of the fully loaded logging truck.

“”The commercial vehicle’s rear trailer separated, due to the impact of the collision and was reportedly dragged a couple hundred meters down the tracks,” said O’Donaghey.

Although the logging truck and the train sustained tens of thousands in damages collectively, the truck driver, and the crew on board the train did not report any injuries as a result of the crash.

A violation ticket was issued to the driver of the logging truck for allegedly failing to obey a stop sign.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.

Kimberley Bulletin