Logging protest in Courtenay part of provide-wide day

The events were held in front of MLA office across B.C.

Protesters had messages for the premier and the provincial government. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A crowd of more than 50 people gathered on 5th Street in downtown Courtenay to send a message again to the province about the need to protect old-growth forests.

The event was part of a province-wide day of protest. Groups gathered in front of MLA offices in different communities to stress the need to protect forests.

Premier John Horgan announced on June 9 that the provincial government was accepting a request from Vancouver Island Indigenous communities to defer old-growth logging in areas that have been the target of protests during the last year. The decision affects a portion of the Central Walbran Valley and the Fairy Creek watershed, though Horgan said logging will not be halted in areas where Indigenous groups have second-growth harvesting.

A key theme was Worth More Standing. Photo by Mike Chouinard