Logging plans discussed with Muir Creek environmental group

TimberWest intends to harvest a second-growth forest, located in the upper parts of Muir Creek west of Sooke, but the company is willing to discuss its plans with a local environmental group.

Monica Bailey, spokesperson for TimberWest, said the forest company recently built a service road off Anderson Road near Muir Creek, to join a reactived TimberWest logging road.

This new road and surveyed land had the Muir Creek Preservation Group concerned, fearing that the trees along Muir Creek were going to be logged.

Alanda Carver, former president of the MCPG, said the trees provide protection for the area, and that logging them could cause erosion to the banks of the creek.

She said the forest is home to lots of wildlife and a variety of new and old-growth trees and added that the mouth of the creek is where many types of salmon come to spawn each year.

“Any landslides or loose till deposited in the creek could be disastrous for freshly laid salmon spawn,” said Carver. “It will smother the eggs.”

However, Bailey said the company does not plan on logging the area of trees that MCPG is concerned with, and the new road was only built because an area of land that intersected with TimberWest’s main line was sold by a third-party.

The two parties met earlier this week to investigate MCPG’s concerns and discuss the logging plans.

“We can assure the community of Sooke that we have no plans to harvest in the lower Muir Creek area,” said Bailey. “Our harvest plans are restricted to second growth forests significantly upstream of the mouth of the Muir Creek.”