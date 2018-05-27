Logging on Boer Mountain

The Burns Lake Community Forest (BLComfor) has advised residents that active operations to remove dead and blowdown trees have closed two trail systems, the Timmon and Pumba. The logging is expected to continue until May 31. BLComfor has asked park users not to enter the worksites even when work isn’t underway. (David Gordon Koch photos)
