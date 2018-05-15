BC WIldfire Crews. (IMAGE CREDIT: FILE PHOTO)

Logan Lake wildfire grows to 12 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire burning in Logan Lake has grown to about 12 hectares in size.

Marla Catherall, communications assistant for the BC Wildfire Service, said there are no structures being threatened at this time and 40 fighters are on site with air support “actioning” the blaze.

Catherall couldn’t speak to the rate of growth that the fire at this time, but noted that the hot, dry days have made conditions ideal for fires to spread.

“With the hot sunny and dry weather conditions we’ve had recently, campfires and cooking stoves are allowed, but we have to make sure that fires are put out,” she said.

2017 was considered the worst wildfire season in B.C. Total area burned approaching 9,000 square km across the province

More to come.

