Lodged semi trailer is causing ferry delays

A semi truck is stuck on the ramp of the Queen of Surrey, causing delays (file photo)

B.C. Ferries has cancelled some sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale after a semi trailer got caught on a ramp on the Queen of Surrey.

The Queen of Coquitlam is still running, but has cancelled it’s scheduled drills and began taking traffic from Langdale at 9:21 a.m.

B.C. Ferries says check-in times for customers with reservations will need to be adjusted, and that anyone with a reservation is asked to check into the terminals at least 30 minutes before their estimated sailing time.

For the most recent updates you can head to bcferries.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com