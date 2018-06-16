A semi truck is stuck on the ramp of the Queen of Surrey, causing delays (file photo)

Lodged semi trailer is causing ferry delays

Routes between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale are affected

  • Jun. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

B.C. Ferries has cancelled some sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale after a semi trailer got caught on a ramp on the Queen of Surrey.

The Queen of Coquitlam is still running, but has cancelled it’s scheduled drills and began taking traffic from Langdale at 9:21 a.m.

B.C. Ferries says check-in times for customers with reservations will need to be adjusted, and that anyone with a reservation is asked to check into the terminals at least 30 minutes before their estimated sailing time.

For the most recent updates you can head to bcferries.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
ELECTION 2018: Karrine Magnussen will run for Port Alberni city council
Next story
Search for mariners who capsized near Tofino turned over to RCMP

Just Posted

Pikes make a splash at weekend swim meet

 

What I write about when I don’t know what to write about

  • 11 hours ago

 

Tigers break it open in fourth

 

Abbotsford fire chief eyes new rules to keep vacant homes from burning

 

Most Read