Locke calls for ‘warming centre’ for North Surrey

She made a notice of motion on Monday that city staff start work on this

Surrey city Councillor Brenda Locke made a notice of motion at Monday’s council meeting asking city staff to “immediately work on an option” to provide a warming centre in North Surrey for this winter.

“We are supposedly getting snow as of next week and in other areas of the city as well,” she said. “This type of facility is needed to those un-housed residents during this inclement weather as part of our winter preparedness.”

Mayor Doug McCallum said this will be dealt with at the next council meeting.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter