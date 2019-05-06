Lock it up: thefts from vehicles continue in Kimberley

Once again, Kimberley RCMP are advising people to lock their vehicles, as they continue to receive calls about vehicles being gone through.

“A few weeks ago RCMP strongly suggested owners lock their vehicles and ensure there is nothing of value inside,” said Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander. “Townsite seems to be the most targeted area, but this past weekend (May 4) thefts occurred in the Chapman and Fortier Street area.”

Newel says that while following up on the thefts police apprehended a youth in the Chapman Street area. After calls from area residents a description of a second suspect was obtained. An officer located the subject a few blocks away but he took off running. He tried to hide, but when found took off again. Police know the identity of the subject and will be following up. The investigation is continuing and police are unable to say if the two subjects are linked to other thefts yet.

“These are crimes of opportunity, lock it or lose it,” Newel said